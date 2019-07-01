PM: Right in Armenia should no longer be elitist privilege

Every citizen of Armenia should consider the Day of the Prosecutor’s Office as his day, because the substantive, most essential function of the Prosecutor’s Office ultimately is to protect and preserve the interests and values, the rights of citizens and the state, said Armenian Prime Minister NIkol Pashinyan on Monday during the event marking the 101st anniversary of the prosecutor's office and prosecutor's office's formation.
According to him, Armenia has faced and faces the lack of justice in reality, “which is the most powerful factor dividing the nation.”
“Every citizen of Armenia should feel that the state is firmly behind him. Every person in Armenia must feel that he is protected in our country. The right in Armenia should no longer be an elitist privilege. Every citizen must be sure that people wearing this uniform serve the rights of every citizen, regardless of his position, origin, or work,” Pashinyan concluded.