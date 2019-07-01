News
PM: Prosecutor's Office is ready to carry out mission entrusted to it by nation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The activities of the Prosecutor’s Office over the past year have been assessed effectively, but this does not mean that there are no omissions, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the event marking the 101st anniversary of the prosecutor's office and prosecutor's office's formation on Monday.

“Over the past year, the Armenian Prosecutor’s Office clearly showed that it is the prosecutor’s office of the new Armenia and is ready to carry out the mission, the function entrusted to it by the bearer of the highest authority in Armenia - people. The people must understand that the prosecutor’s office is its prosecutor’s office, the prosecutor’s office ensure its right, security and future,” said Pashinyan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
