PM: Criminal subculture should be uprooted in Armenia

Armenian future needs to be clear, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the event marking the 101st anniversary of the prosecutor's office and prosecutor's office's formation on Monday.
According to him, the perpetrator must face his inevitable punishment and criminal subculture should be uprooted in Armenia.
Pashinyan touched upon the fight against corruption.
"Our activities in the fight against corruption, as well as the Prosecutor's Office activities must be more effective. And by saying corruption, we should not understand the so-called former or current corruption,” he added.