Armenia Director of National Security Council holds meeting

The Council of the Service Director held a meeting at the National Security Council of Armenia. The meeting was chaired by the Director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan, press service of the National Security Service reported.
According to the source, during the meeting the sides discussed issues related to the fight against terrorism, security at the border, prevention of sabotage infiltration, internal security, ensuring the constitutional order, and other issues.
Summing up the meeting, the head of the National Security Service gave assessments of activities in various fields, and in some of them the rating was unsatisfactory. Artur Vanetsyan instructed the heads of individual departments to periodically analyze the operational situation and international developments, introduce new technologies and methods, increase the efficiency of cooperation with other government bodies and partner organizations, and also, if necessary, prepare legislative initiatives.