News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 01
USD
476.98
EUR
540.18
RUB
7.55
ME-USD
0.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.98
EUR
540.18
RUB
7.55
ME-USD
0.15
Show news feed
Iran, Armenia discuss energy cooperation
Iran, Armenia discuss energy cooperation
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Economics

Iranian Deputy Energy Minister Homayoun Haeri and Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan discussed setting up grid for electricity transmission.

Grigoryan said that the preferential tariff agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union served as a suitable opportunity for developing bilateral and multilateral relations, IRNA reported.

During the meeting both sides underlined the importance of following up regional interaction in energy field.

Earlier, Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said the Eurasian Economic Union joint commission meeting will be held in the capital city of Tehran on June 30-July 2.

Ardakanian said that the Guardians Council will announce its acceptance of the enactment for Iran's membership to the Eurasian Economic Union soon, and that the Eurasian Economic Union joint economic commission meeting will be chaired by deputy prime minister of Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia, chairman of Iran chamber of advocates discuss prospects for extradition of 14 Iranian convicts
Currently there are nearly 100 Iranians serving sentence in Armenia’s correctional facilities…
 Armenia Ombudsman receives delegation of Chamber of Advocates of Iran
The Ombudsman noted that the Office of the Human Rights Defender pays great attention to...
 Head of Armenia Penitentiary Service receives Iran Chamber of Advocates chairman
Isa Amini expressed gratitude to the head of the...
 Chambers of Advocates of Armenia, Iran discuss cooperation perspectives
In his welcoming remarks, Chairman of the Chamber of Advocates of the...
 Armenian PM meets with IRNA Managing Director
Hashemi highlighted the importance of expanding bilateral ties between the two countries in all areas…
 Armenia Deputy Justice Minister receives Iranian prosecutors
Greeting the delegates, Deputy Minister Kocharyan underscored the close...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos