Iran, Armenia discuss energy cooperation

Iranian Deputy Energy Minister Homayoun Haeri and Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan discussed setting up grid for electricity transmission.

Grigoryan said that the preferential tariff agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union served as a suitable opportunity for developing bilateral and multilateral relations, IRNA reported.

During the meeting both sides underlined the importance of following up regional interaction in energy field.

Earlier, Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said the Eurasian Economic Union joint commission meeting will be held in the capital city of Tehran on June 30-July 2.

Ardakanian said that the Guardians Council will announce its acceptance of the enactment for Iran's membership to the Eurasian Economic Union soon, and that the Eurasian Economic Union joint economic commission meeting will be chaired by deputy prime minister of Armenia.