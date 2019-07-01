News
Candidate: We should refrain from using term ‘vetting’ in Armenia
Candidate: We should refrain from using term ‘vetting’ in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

We should refrain from using term ‘vetting’ in Armenia, said a candidate of a member of the Supreme Judicial Council Anna Markaryan on Monday.

According to her, in this case the problem is not in the vetting itself.

“We face the task of ensuring decency in the judicial system, ensuring a fair, impartial, respecting human rights and a judge based on our own convictions and rights. These should be the criteria on which we will be based, and, therefore, I would not say that we will carry out vetting in the classical sense of the word,” she said.

According to her, clear requirements should be presented to the professional activities of judges, and only after that it will be possible to talk about how to implement appropriate reforms in the judicial system of Armenia.
