Armenia Prosecutor General fails to express opinion on courts blockade
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

In any case, Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan failed to express his opinion on the blockade of courts in the country.

In response to a journalist’s question how the Prosecutor General’s Office hadn’t seen the corpus delicti and what he personally thinks about the blockade of courts, Davtyan stated that the evaluation has been given and that he doesn’t want to express an opinion since the decision may be appealed.

The courts were blocked after the call of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

Davtyan also failed to answer the question how the negative attitude of the Prime Minister towards him had changed.
