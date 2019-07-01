Armenia’s Prosecutor General refuses to talk about Constitutional Court’s legitimacy

Armenian Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan refused to talk about the legitimacy of the Constitutional Court.
Artur Davtyan said that the prosecutor’s office had already filed a petition to recuse the judge who had transferred the case against ex-President Robert Kocharyan and other officials to the Constitutional Court.
According to him, this issue is at the stage of expert discussion, and he will not make a judgment.
Commenting on the situation in which the Court of Appeal retires to the deliberation room without hearing the defense, Davtyan said he agreed that the court should act with the prosecutors in the same way if they allowed themselves at least half of what the lawyers allowed.