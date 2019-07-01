Armenia President signs decree awarding Mkhitar Gosh Medal to prosecutors

On the occasion of Prosecutors’ Day, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has signed a decree on awarding the Mkhitar Gosh Medal.
The decree reads as follows:
“Taking as a basis the motion of the Prime Minister, pursuant to Article 136 of the Constitution, as well as part 1 of Article 5.3 of the Law “On state awards and honorary titles of the Republic of Armenia”,
On the occasion of Prosecutors’ Day, the Mkhitar Gosh Medal shall be awarded to the following for contributions to the strengthening of lawfulness and the legal system:
Head of the Department for International-Legal Cooperation of the Prosecutor General’s Office Yeghiazar Avagyan and Head of the Department for Corruption Crimes and Crimes against Economic Activities of the Prosecutor General’s Office Arsen Simonyan.”