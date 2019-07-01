News
Monday
July 01
News
Monday
July 01
Armenia Prosecutor General complains about repression attempts
Armenia Prosecutor General complains about repression attempts
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Armenia’s Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan has complained about attempts of repression.

Davtyan assured journalists that negative processes in the form of defamatory articles in the presses and attempts of offense have been recorded during the legal process. Davtyan insists that these are only attempts to disturb prosecutors from performing their professional duties, yet assured that prosecutors are not afraid.

In response to a question regarding the participation of the army in the events that took place on March 1, 2008, particularly the involvement of the Defense Army of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Davtyan suggested that everyone wait for the public trials during which everyone will know which units were brought and what functions they performed.

Earlier, the elites of the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Defense had declared that the army was protecting major facilities, but hadn’t received an order to open fire.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
