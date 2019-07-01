Armenian PM congratulates Canadian counterpart on Canada Day

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau on Canada Day. Pashinyan’s congratulatory message particularly reads as follows:
“On behalf of the people of Armenia and myself, I convey cordial congratulatory remarks and my best wishes to you on the occasion of Canada Day.
Our relations are hinged on mutual trust and compassion, and your official visit to Armenia last year raised those relations to a new level. I warmly remember our meetings in Yerevan which showed our mutual aspiration to make the potential for enhancement of bilateral cooperation become an outcome.
Taking the opportunity, with gratitude, I would also like to mention the significant role that the Armenian community of Canada plays in our relations. The impressive uplift and achievements of the community best show that Canada traditionally supports and advances the ideas and principles of humanism, equality and democracy.
Please accept my wishes for health, success and new political victories and for peace, progress and welfare to the friendly people of Canada.”