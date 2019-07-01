Armenia Ombudsman presents special report at Armenian Bar Association congress

On June 20, Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan participated in the annual congress of the Armenian Bar Association of the United States and presented a special report on human rights protection and the development of democracy in Armenia. The special session was moderated by member of the Association’s management board Garo Ghazarian.
In particular, the Ombudsman talked about the activities that the Human Rights Defender had carried out during the events that took place in April-May 2018 in Armenia and expressed his views on the judicial and legal reforms in Armenia, the fight against corruption, etc.
Arman Tatoyan also talked about protection of the rights of Armenians in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), the activities that he has carried out for the recognizability of democracy in Artsakh and cooperation with his counterpart from Artsakh.
During the congress, the Armenian American lawyers highly appreciated the activities of Armenia’s Ombudsman and his impact on the improvement of the system of human rights protection in Armenia and considered the directions for cooperation between the Ombudsman’s Office and the Armenian Bar Association of America.