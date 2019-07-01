Anna Margaryan's candidacy for post of member of Supreme Judicial Council rejected

A secret ballot on the election of a member of the Supreme Judicial Council was held on Monday in Armenian parliament.
Earlier, the ruling My Step parliamentary bloc has nominated Anna Margaryan for the vacant position of member of Supreme Judicial Council
The head of the counting commission of the Armenian parliament, Vahagn Hovakimyan, told the parliamentarians that 85 of the 132 deputies participated in the voting, while 66 MPs voted for, and 19 opposed.
Alen Simonyan, Armenian Parliament Vice-Speaker from My Step bloc, summed up the results and stated that the candidature of Margaryan was not approved as at least 77 votes have been needed.