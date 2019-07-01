Training course for Diaspora Armenian teachers kicks off

Today marked the ceremony marking the launch of the annual training course for Diaspora Armenian teachers at the Armenian State Pedagogical University after Khachatur Abovyan.
Greeting the attendees, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan attached importance to the annual teacher training course, adding that the training courses are important in that they help the Armenian government become aware of the problems in Armenian communities abroad and change the teaching methodology.
“There is one thing that has changed since last year. From now on, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport will be holding the training courses. For some reason, the Ministry of Diaspora also used to be involved in holding the training courses in the past. The institutions you represent also serve as active cultural centers, and we will help enhance them. Currently, the ministry is considering a new document on the development of Armenology through which teaching of Armenological subjects will also become important,” the minister stated and wished the Diaspora Armenian teachers a pleasant stay in their homeland.
In his speech, Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan stated that the government, namely the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport and the Office of the Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs stand beside them and are fully aware of the importance of their work.
Diaspora Armenian teachers have been participating in the monthly training course since 2000. This year, there will be classes for kindergarten teachers, as well as teachers of elementary schools, one-day schools, Armenian language and literature, painting and applied arts.