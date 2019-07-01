Trump, Kim Jong Un agree on further dialogue

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to further dialogue to achieve a new breakthrough in the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, Reuters reported quoting North Korean state media.
Trump became the first U.S. president to step into North Korea on Sunday during a meeting with Kim in the demilitarized zone between the DPRK and South Korea, and agreed to resume deadlocked talks on nuclear issues.
The meeting, initiated by the Trump message on Twitter, which, according to Kim, was a surprise to him, indicated mutual understanding between the leaders, although analysts believe that it did not lead to a convergence of their positions compared to the situation after the summit in Vietnam in February.
Before leaving for South Korea, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters that the new round of talks was likely to take place "sometime in July," and the North Korean foreign ministry staff will join the DPRK delegation.
Kim said that the sudden meeting was made possible thanks to his good personal relationship with Trump, which will continue to yield good results.