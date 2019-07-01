Armenian parliamentary speaker meets with Slovakian counterpart

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had today a meeting with Speaker of the National Council of Slovakia Andrej Danko. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the “Development of Parliamentarism” taking place in Moscow on July 1-2.
Greeting his counterpart, the Speaker of the National Assembly attached importance to the deepening of bilateral ties with Slovakia and underscored the importance of the cooperation between the legislatures of both countries at different parliamentary platforms abroad.
The Speaker of the National Council of Slovakia emphasized the friendly ties between the two countries. Slovakia was one of the first EU member states to recognize the Armenian Genocide. Andrej Danko expressed confidence that the opening of the embassy of Slovakia in Yerevan will give a new impulse to the bilateral ties.
The Armenian parliamentary speaker expressed gratitude to the Parliament of Slovakia for ratifying the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement and voiced hope that the Slovak colleagues will also assist Armenia in launching the liberalization of visas with the EU.