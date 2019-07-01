News
Karabakh President receives participants of 5th International Medical Congress of Armenia
Karabakh President receives participants of 5th International Medical Congress of Armenia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan had today a meeting with participants of the 5th International Medical Congress of Armenia.

Issues related to the development of healthcare in Artsakh and the cooperation between Armenia and the Diaspora in this sector were discussed during the meeting.

The President viewed the launch of this remarkable event in Artsakh as symbolic and a major event in Artsakh.

Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Baghryan and other officials also participated in the meeting.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
