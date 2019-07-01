Armenia MPs on agenda of Armenian-Russian Interparliamentary Committee session

The agenda for the session of the Armenian-Russian Interparliamentary Committee had been previously confirmed. This is what deputy of the Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly Naira Zohrabyan told journalists today, responding to the question whether the Committee had discussed the active efforts of the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Armenia, who is actively holding meetings with second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, the President of the Constitutional Court and other political figures.
“The agenda had been previously confirmed by the majority of the Republican Party of Armenia of the previous convocation of the parliament. We couldn’t make changes. The agenda was not substantive. We could have discussed more serious issues which, I believe will be included and are included in the agenda for the next session to be held in Gyumri,” she stated.
Deputy of the My Step faction Vladimir Vardanyan also stated that they couldn’t change the agenda and added that the Ambassadors of Russia to Armenia and of Armenia to Russia were attending the session and gave constructive speeches.