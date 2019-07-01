News
Armenia MPs on Venice Commission considering state of Constitutional Court
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The state of the Constitutional Court of Armenia was discussed during neither the plenary sessions of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe nor the sessions of the committees. This is what deputy of the My Step faction Vladimir Vardanyan told journalists today.

“I am aware of the decision of the Venice Commission, which envisages touching upon the state of the Constitutional Court of Armenia in case of need, and it is also available for the presses, but there is no stance on the issue,” he stated.

When asked about Vahe Grigoryan’s letter, the deputy said he has learned about the letter in the presses, but hasn’t managed to examine it in detail in order to express a position.

Deputy of the Prosperous Armenia Party Naira Zohrabyan stated that they had discussed the state of the Constitutional Court with an expert of the Venice Commission. “Yes, this is a rather serious issue, and I believe we share the same concern that the issue must not be solved in the political field,” she said.

As far as Vahe Grigoryan’s letter is concerned, Zohrabyan stated that even though she hasn’t read the letter in its entirety, she believes the problem must be solved exclusively within the scope of constitutional law and the Constitution of Armenia.
