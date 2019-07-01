Armenia Defense Ministry organizes meetings with female soldiers

Within the scope of the 2019 Cooperation Plan of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia and the Office of the United Nations Population Fund in Armenia, from June 26 to 28, the Human Rights and Integrity Center of the Ministry of Defense organized meetings with the female soldiers of the military units stationed in the northern sector of Armenia and of the training brigade of Armavir Province to raise their level of awareness about protection of the rights of women in the armed forces and their equal opportunities, become familiar with the existing problems and learn about the female soldiers’ stances on the solutions to those problems, reports the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.
Discussions on the socio-psychological adaptation of female soldiers and women’s rights were held with the commanders and rank-and-file soldiers of the military units.
The raised issues were reported according to superiority and will be examined by experts within the scope of the aforementioned program in order to develop proposals regarding the solutions to the existing problems.