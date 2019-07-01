Armenian PM meets with Glendale mayor

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Glendale mayor Ara Najarian.
Armenian PM welcomed Ara Najarian's visit to Armenia and noted that new opportunities for developing relatons withthe Diaspora opened amid political changes in Armenia. Pashinyan said he is confident Armenia needs to further strengthen ties with the Diaspora, and Glendale has a key role in this mission, government's press office said in a statement.
Ara Najarian, in turn, said the Diaspora was inspired by new Armenia. Glendale mayor noted that the changes created necessary conditions for numerous Diaspora representatives to live and do business.
According to Mr. Najarian, now Diaspora Armenians have great confidence in the Armenian government and are glad that Armenia is in reliable hands. He specifically welcomed Zareh Sinanyan's appointment as High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs.
During the meeting, Nikol Pashinyan and Ara Najarian discussed issues related to the future of Armenia, government goals and strengthening of Armenia-Diaspora ties.