Armenia PM considers humanitarian mission to Syria historic

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met today with the members of the first group of Armenia’s specialists having carried out the humanitarian mission in Syria, reports the news service of the Government of Armenia.
The Prime Minister greeted the members and expressed gratitude to them for carrying out the mission successfully. “In February of this year, the Government of Armenia made a very important decision to send a humanitarian mission to Syria, and even though it became a topic for discussion in terms of domestic policy, foreign policy and geopolitics, I believe the most important and perhaps the only substantive aspect of the mission was the humanitarian aspect,” the head of government stated.
Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that he even considers this mission historic since it is the respect and tribute of the Armenian nation to the Syrian people who provided shelter to Armenians who escaped the Armenian Genocide of 1915.
The Prime Minister presented the recorded results in figures (27,510 square meter area has been demined, 241 patients have undergone surgeries, 626 citizens have been provided with therapeutic assistance, and there have been 1,067 clinical-laboratory examinations).
The Prime Minister also mentioned that he praises the support that the Russian Federation provided during implementation of this mission.
“I believe it is very important that the Ministry of Defense of Armenia just recently received an official letter from the United Nations Office at Geneva stating that the United Nations expresses gratitude to the Republic of Armenia for carrying out the humanitarian mission,” the head of government stated.
Once again, Nikol Pashinyan expressed gratitude to the members of the group having carried out the humanitarian mission and wished the Armenian doctors, sappers and other specialists carrying out their mission in Syria success. “I would like to emphasize that this attitude towards and position on the Syrian Arab Republic and the friendly Syrian people will not change, and Armenia will do everything it can to assist in resolving the crisis, and this first and foremost means the humanitarian crisis,” the Prime Minister said.