Case instituted based on Armenia MP's report has been suspended

The case instituted on the ground of the report filed by deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly Gayane Abrahamyan and under point 1 of part 1 of Article 31 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Armenia has been suspended, reports Head of the Division for Information and Public Relations of the Department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia Naira Harutyunyan.
“The person who has to be engaged in the criminal case as the accused-on-trial remains unknown,” she stated.
Earlier, Gayane Abrahamyan had written on her Facebook page that a criminal case had been instituted on insults and death threats from a Facebook user by the name of Robert Avagyan, and Narek Malyan and Artur Danielyan have been summoned to an interview within the scope of this case.