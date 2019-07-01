Armenia President visits Belarus High Technologies Park

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is on a working visit to Belarus, visited today Belarus High Technologies Park with the accompaniment of the leaders of several leading IT companies of Armenia.

Director of Belarus High Technologies Park Vsevolod Yanchevsky introduced the President to the resident companies’ projects and products, as well as the high technological solutions and adaptations in various fields, including medicine, ecology, agriculture, entertainment, etc.

The President also tested a motorcycle that operates in virtual reality.

Presenting the programs and activities of the Park at the end of the tour, Vsevolod Yanchevsky stated that education lies at the core of all this.

Summing up the visit, President Sarkissian told journalists that he is visiting Belarus High Technologies Park for the second time and stated that the legislative basis and mechanisms have provided the organization with the opportunity to enhance new technologies in Belarus over the past couple of years. President Sarkissian also mentioned legislation, conditions for investors and the education system as three factors for the organization’s success.

“I believe Armenia and Belarus are natural partners that can work in this field together, and I hope to continue our dialogue with the President of Belarus for more in-depth cooperation between our countries. Armenia needs to invite partners so that they can present their activities and share their experiences,” he said.

Armen Sarkissian also said Armenia needs to enhance its relations with all countries, including Russia, the United States, France, Germany and Italy.