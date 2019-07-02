Hong Kong police use tear gas to disperse demonstrators in front of parliament

Hong Kong police officers applied tear gas to disperse demonstrators in front of parliament, reports Ria NOVOSTI, citing RTHK.
Police officers didn’t interfere for a couple of hours after several hundreds of demonstrators invaded parliament and organized an attack, but later the police warned the demonstrators that they would disperse the crowd and demand them to leave the premises. At midnight in Hong Kong, police officers came with helmets, shields and bludgeons and warned that they would use tear gas, and after a while, they did.
Currently, there is almost nobody at the square.