Summer military draft launched in Armenia

Today marked the launch of the summer military draft for the year 2019, reports the news service of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia. The first draftees of this military draft were drafted to compulsory military service today.
Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan visited the central recruitment station of the Ministry of Defense to become familiar with the activities on the spot.
Artak Davtyan also met with the draftees’ parents, asked about their expectations and the mood they were in and thanked them for raising sons who are willing and patriotic.
The replenishment of the armed forces is strictly under the supervision of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, the leadership of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and law-enforcement authorities.