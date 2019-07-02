News
Sri Lankan authorities hire two hangmen ahead of planned executions
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The authorities of Sri Lanka hired two hagmen on the eve of the planned executions, that would end a 43-year old moratorium on death penalty, AP reported referring to an official. 

According to an official at the Ministry of Justice, two out of 26 who were shortlisted for training have been selected and appointed for the posts of hangmen.

Last week, the President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena signed the death sentences to four convicts for the drug trade.

The last time Sri Lanka executed a prisoner in 1976. Currently 1,299 prisoners are on death row, including 48 convicted of drug-related crimes.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
