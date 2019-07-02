US President allocates $ 4.6 billion to fight migrants

Armenia PM holds phone talks with Belarusian President

PM takes part in ceremony of awarding diplomas to graduates of Yerevan branch of Moscow State University

Russian border guards on Armenian-Iranian border detain drug trafficker

Webb Fontaine helps launch Summer School of Data Science in Armenia

Trump says he would leave intelligence forces in Afghanistan

‘Thief in law’ subjected to drive in Armenia

Court hearing in Manvel Grigoryan and his wife's case continues

US offers to introduce tariffs on EU goods at $ 4 billion

Argentina's presidential candidate summoned for questioning for 1994 terrorist attack

Congresswoman Chu introduces amendment backing withdrawal of snipers from Artsakh border

Oil prices are falling

Newspaper: Constitutional referendum may be held in spring of 2020

Porsche shows prototype of its first electric car Taycan

Sri Lankan authorities hire two hangmen ahead of planned executions

Hong Kong police use tear gas to disperse demonstrators in front of parliament

Armenia MPs on Venice Commission considering state of Constitutional Court

Armenia police chief convenes session with road police officers

Case instituted based on Armenia MP's report has been suspended

Armenia Deputy PM receives Head of EU Delegation

Summer military draft launched in Armenia

Armenia President visits Belarus High Technologies Park

Armenia President meets with Belarus Agriculture and Food Minister

Bug Bounty: e-Gov hackathon results known

Armenia Defense Ministry organizes meetings with female soldiers

Armenian PM meets with Glendale mayor

Armenia PM considers humanitarian mission to Syria historic

Armenia MPs on agenda of Armenian-Russian Interparliamentary Committee session

Trump, Kim Jong Un agree on further dialogue

Armenia PM on Armenian doctors in Syria

Georgia hides information about state of David Grigoryan wounded during protests

Karabakh President receives participants of 5th International Medical Congress of Armenia

Armenia analyst on Azerbaijan's exchange of prisoners of war

WikiLeaks editor-in-chief speaks about Assange’s fragile state

Armenian parliamentary speaker meets with Slovakian counterpart

Armenia President congratulates Canada Governor General on national day

Armenia Prosecutor General fails to express opinion on courts blockade

Armenian analyst: No dividing lines in Karabakh

Training course for Diaspora Armenian teachers kicks off

At least 100 injured in Kabul terrorist attack

Armenia Ombudsman presents special report at Armenian Bar Association congress

Oil minister: Iran won’t leave OPEC but I believe OPEC is going to die

Anna Margaryan's candidacy for post of member of Supreme Judicial Council rejected

Armenia PM appoints head of office of National Security Council

Armenia President signs decree awarding Mkhitar Gosh Medal to prosecutors

OFID and Ameriabank strengthen trade and development in Armenia

Armenia president chats with Putin during European Games 2019

Armenian PM congratulates Canadian counterpart on Canada Day

Armenia Prosecutor General complains about repression attempts

Armenia’s Prosecutor General refuses to talk about Constitutional Court’s legitimacy

Was Artsakh president questioned within March 1 case?

Erdogan: Russian S-400 will be delivered to Turkey within 10 days

Candidate: We should refrain from using term ‘vetting’ in Armenia

PM: Prosecutor's Office is ready to carry out mission entrusted to it by nation

PM: Right in Armenia should no longer be elitist privilege

PM: Criminal subculture should be uprooted in Armenia

Armenian parliament to hold second extraordinary meeting on Monday

10 killed in US plane crash

Iran, Armenia discuss energy cooperation

Armenia Director of National Security Council holds meeting

Armenia MPs discuss another candidacy of member of Supreme Judicial Council

PM participates in meeting dedicated to 101st anniversary of Armenian Prosecutor's Office

Asian terrorist group leader arrested in Indonesia

Armenian Central Bank head discusses cooperation issues with his counterparts

Armenian Parliament holds extraordinary meeting

World oil prices rising

PM congratulates Armenian athletes on successful performance at European Games

Israeli Air Force launches missile attack on Damascus region

Iran approves visa-free entry for tourists from China

Vietnam, EU sign free trade deal

Media: Israeli police arrest Palestinian minister for Jerusalem affairs

New White House spokeswoman receives bruises after scuffle

Theresa May's wax figure removed from Madame Tussauds museum in London

Director of Diamond restaurant complex in Yerevan detained

Trump announces his negotiating team with North Korea

Guardian: Boris Johnson may be stooped from becoming minister

Patrick Fiori: It is a great honor for me to be in Artsakh again

Municipal elections being held in Albania: Opposition is boycotting vote

Donald Trump exchanges symbolic handshake with Kim Jong-un in demilitarized zone

President Sarkissian to pay working visit to Belarus

Artsakh President congratulates Armenia 3rd President on his birthday

3 killed, 5 injured in Armenia tragic road accident (PHOTOS)

Mother accused of killing her 12-year-old son

Cyprus president undergoes urgent surgery

Migrant, 43, from El Salvador dies in US border

OSCE Co-chairs urge Karabakh conflict parties to undertake additional humanitarian efforts

UK holds largest Baltic naval drills

MFA: Zaven Karapetyan who returns to Armenia from Azerbaijan underwent medical examination

Court prohibits Donald Trump from using $ 2.5 billion to build wall on border

Cyprus president suffers fracture of his femur

ARF holds political consultations with authorities’ critics

Armenia 2nd President remains on board of directors of Sistema JSFC

All participants identified in Yerevan mass stabbing leaving 8 injured

PM's spouse attends aveluk horse sorrel festival in Armenia’s Gegharkunik province

US to lift ban from Huawei

Carlos Ghosn’s wife calls G20 leaders to help her husband

Agreement to delete videos of terror attacks from social networks signed at G20

Dead body found in Armenia’s Gegharkunik province

Merkel: 2019 summit on Syria will be held in Istanbul format

EU and Mercosur agree trade deal after 20 years of talks