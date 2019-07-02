News
Tuesday
July 02
News
Tuesday
July 02
Court hearing in Manvel Grigoryan and his wife's case continues
Court hearing in Manvel Grigoryan and his wife's case continues
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents


YEREVAN. – The court hearing into the case of retired general Manvel Grigoryan and his wife Nazik Amiryan continue on Tuesday.

Manvel Grigoryan is charged with illegal possession of weapons and ammunition, appropriation of property, tax evasion, squandering of state resources, and organizing of property usurpation through extortion. He is remanded in custody.

According to indictment, Nazik Amiryan together with her husband Manvel Grigoryan and their son Arman Grigoryan illegally acquired weapons and ammunition and transported it to their three houses.
Հայերեն
