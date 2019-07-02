News
Tuesday
July 02
News
Tuesday
July 02
US offers to introduce tariffs on EU goods at $ 4 billion
US offers to introduce tariffs on EU goods at $ 4 billion
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

The US office of the representative proposes at trade talks to establish tariffs on goods from the EU in the amount at $ 4 billion, CNBC reported

“The U.S. Trade Representative’s office released a list of additional products — including olives, Italian cheese and Scotch whiskey — that could be hit with tariffs, on top of products worth $21 billion that were announced in April,” the source noted.

According to the document, tariffs can be introduced to protect US rights in a dispute under the World Trade Organization (WTO) with the European Union and some of its members regarding EU subsidies [for production] of large civil aviation aircraft.

Last year, the WTO Appeals Body confirmed the decision of the panel of arbitrators made in 2016 that the EU and its four member states - France, Germany, Spain and the UK - illegally subsidized the aircraft manufacturer Airbus. This dispute in the WTO between the US and the EU has been going on since 2004.
