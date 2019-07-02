Armenia minister discusses regular air transportation with Sharjah delegation

Armenia’s Minister of Economic Development and Investments Tigran Khachatryan received the delegation of the Emirate of Sharjah of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) led by Executive Chairman of the Department of Government Relations Sheikh Fahim Bin Sultan Al Qasimi. As reported the Ministry of Economic Development and Investments, the minister welcomed the delegation’s visit to Armenia and voiced hope that it will be fruitful from the perspective of deepening of trade and economic relations.

“The UAE and Sharjah are a destination for export where Armenia can show its comparative competitive proposal with agricultural products and various types of manufacturing products that may spark the interest of consumers in the UAE and Sharjah,” Khachatryan said.

Sheikh Fahim Bin Sultan Al Qasimi stated that the purpose of the delegation’s visit is to consider the steps to increase the trade profile and the economic opportunities that are of mutual interest.

“Armenia is not a new country for the UAE. Armenia is our friendly country, and we want to deepen the cooperation in trade and economy,” he added.

The parties touched upon the agriculture sector, set aside tourism as a major area for cooperation and considered the prospects for investments to be made in tourism infrastructures. They also underscored the importance of regular air transportation and the exchange of information on the preferences of tourists.