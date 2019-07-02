Trump says tanks will be displayed in Washington on US Independence Day

Battle tanks will be on display in the US capital on July 4 as part of the celebration of US Independence Day, said US President Donald Trump.
“I’m going to say a few words, and we’re going to have planes going overhead,” Reuters reported quoting Trump. “And we’re going to have tanks stationed outside.”
Trump, who took the presidency on January 20, 2017, has already several times announced his intention to organize a parade in Washington on Independence Day with the participation of military equipment.
July 4 marks US Independence The most popular celebrations are traditionally held in New York on the East River Embankment, where millions of people watch the colorful fireworks in the evening. Americans most often celebrate Independence Day outdoors, picnicking with friends.