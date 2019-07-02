Armenia PM holds phone talks with Belarusian President

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has held phone talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Armenian Government’s press service reported.

The sides discussed issues relating to cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union, and, in particular, the upcoming meeting of the EEU, which will be held on October 1 this year.

In this context, a number of issues related to the expansion of external relations of the EEU were also raised, including the prospects for signing a free trade agreement between the EAEU and Singapore.

Pashinyan also congratulated Lukashenko on the successful holding of the European Games, while emphasizing the fact of the successful participation of Armenian athletes in these competitions. He congratulated Lukashenko on the national holiday of Belarus, wishing the Belarusian people all the best.