Summer military call-up begins in Karabakh
Summer military call-up begins in Karabakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

A solemn event devoted to the launch of the summer military call-up was held today at the central recruitment station of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic). High-ranking officers, under the leadership of commander of the Defense Army of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh, Major General Karen Abrahamyan, as well as veterans of the Artsakh war and representatives of non-governmental organizations had come to congratulate the draftees.

Congratulating the draftees on being drafted to military service, the army commander expressed certainty that they will accomplish the great mission of being the guarantor and protector of the peace and destiny of the Armenian people with honor and wished them a successful service.

At the end of the solemn event, Karen Abrahamyan had personal talks with the draftees and answered their questions of concern.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
