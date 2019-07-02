News
Tuesday
July 02
News
Tuesday
July 02
Webb Fontaine helps launch Summer School of Data Science in Armenia
Webb Fontaine helps launch Summer School of Data Science in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations


On July 1, the American University of Armenia (AUA) with the help of Webb Fontaine and Beeline launched an unprecedented Summer School of Data Science in Armenia.

It will provide participants with a unique opportunity to learn the basics and methods of Data Science through a series of thinking-enhancing courses. Armenian and International leading experts will teach during the Summer School.

Aram Hajian, Dean of the Akian College of Science and Engineering, underlined the importance of the sector's development: “This summer school is a wonderful opportunity to unite local and international professionals to show that Armenia is a raw diamond in the field of information science.”

Operations Officer of Webb Fontaine Serop Serop added: ‘’For Webb Fontaine this sector is very important. Being a sponsor in such events is a corporate responsibility of Webb Fontaine.  We do our best to support technological development of Armenia. This is the third program for ML and Data Science sponsored by Webb Fontaine. We had already sponsored a ML Lab in YSU, investing more than 30 000 USD. We believe that such kind of summer schools will give Armenia an opportunity to be one of the leaders in IT sector on the international scale.”

Webb Fontaine is the leading provider of solutions for trade facilitation powered by world-class technology including artificial intelligence. Operating since 2005 Webb Fontaine has been among the limited number of companies in the Armenian IT market that operate on the international scale and has broad geographical outreach. Our products are used in Nigeria, Philippines, Benin, Ethiopia, Bahrain, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Panama, Congo, Ajman, Guinea. Building on its extensive experience, Webb Fontaine’s new-generation IT systems take trade and customs processes to the next level for the benefit of the global trading community.
