Former Armenia deputy finance minister on salary hike
Former Armenia deputy finance minister on salary hike
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The last time the salary was raised in Armenia was in 2015, and it required AMD 80,000,000. This is what former Deputy Minister of Finance Pavel Safaryan told journalists today.

When told that the salary, particularly the minimum salary was raised after 2015, he said the following: “The last time the salary was raised in Armenia was in 2015, and it required AMD 80,000,000. At the time, people thought it was possible to raise salaries step-by-step. More than nearly 30% of state officials received higher salaries.”

During its recent session, the government approved the initiative to increase the minimum salary from AMD 55,000 to AMD 68,000. The bill has been sent to the National Assembly. This legislative amendment will concern nearly 80,000 citizens who receive a salary lower than AMD 68,000.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
