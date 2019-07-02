PA CSTO develops recommendations on regulation of virtual currency circulation

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (PA CSTO) is working on a model law on information security and recommendations on regulating the circulation of virtual currencies, said Acting Executive Secretary of the PA CSTO, Sergey Pospelov.

His remarks came during the international security section as part of the State Duma II International Forum, TASS reported.

One of the proposals is that authorized experts from all countries should participate in the creation of model legislation of regional and large international structures in order to prescribe specific legal acts of national legislation already at the stage of creation, he added.

The CSTO includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. In 2019 Kyrgyzstan chairs the CSTO.