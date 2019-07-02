News
Tuesday
July 02
News
PA CSTO develops recommendations on regulation of virtual currency circulation
PA CSTO develops recommendations on regulation of virtual currency circulation
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (PA CSTO) is working on a model law on information security and recommendations on regulating the circulation of virtual currencies, said Acting Executive Secretary of the PA CSTO, Sergey Pospelov.

His remarks came during the international security section as part of the State Duma II International Forum, TASS reported.

One of the proposals is that authorized experts from all countries should participate in the creation of model legislation of regional and large international structures in order to prescribe specific legal acts of national legislation already at the stage of creation, he added.

The CSTO includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. In 2019 Kyrgyzstan chairs the CSTO.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
