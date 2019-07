One person has been killed, 16 injured as a result of an explosion at an oil tanker in Turkey’s western Izmir province, AA reported.

"At Petkim Pier 5 around 23:20 (2020 GMT), a fire broke out due to an unspecified reason during the connection to the Italian flagged Synzania for the filling of liquid hydrocarbons," the Petkim petrochemical plant said in a statement.

The port of Petkim is operated by the Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR.