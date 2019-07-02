Bloomberg: Turkey considers possibility of buying Russian fighter jets

Ankara is considering possibility of purchasing fighter jets from Russia in case of Washington’s refusal to supply F-35 jets, Bloomberg reported quoting Turkish officials.
According to sources, Turkey hopes for joint production of new generation missiles with Russia. Ankara is preparing for possible Washington's sanctions in connection with the purchase of S-300 missile defense system.
Yeni Safak newspaper reported that Turkey is considering possibility of purchasing Su-57 fighter jets from Russia if the United States reject F-35 supplies. Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusogu said Ankara would not remain without alternative in case of Washington's refusal.
Relations between Ankara and Washington escalated after purchase of S-400 systems by Turkey.