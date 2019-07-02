News
Court refuses to release Armenian ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan
Court refuses to release Armenian ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The court of first instance in the person of Judge Mnatsakan Martirosyan dismissed the petition of the lawyer of ex-deputy Manvel Grigoryan, Levon Baghdasaryan.

Earlier, the lawyer petitioned for the release of his client - changing the preventive measure or release on bail in the amount of 10 million drams.

Manvel Grigoryan has several serious diseases, he needs constant medical monitoring and careful care.

The trial continues.

Manvel Grigoryan is charged with illegal possession of weapons and ammunition, appropriation of property, tax evasion, squandering of state resources, and organizing of property usurpation through extortion. He is remanded in custody.

According to indictment, Nazik Amiryan together with her husband Manvel Grigoryan and their son Arman Grigoryan illegally acquired weapons and ammunition and transported it to their three houses.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
