Armenia Deputy Justice Minister receives Netherlands Helsinki Committee Executive Director

Deputy Minister of Justice of Armenia Tigran Khachikyan received today Executive Director of Netherlands Helsinki Committee Pepijn Gerrits and Director of Civil Society Institute NGO Artak Kirakosyan.
As reported the Ministry of Justice of Armenia, during the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects for the capacity-building of the Probation Service, particularly several issues related to the introduction of electronic supervision mechanisms.
The deputy minister assured that all the proposals of the partners regarding the Probation Service will be considered and, if required, will be incorporated in the draft Strategy on Reforms in the Penitentiary System.
In his turn, Pepijn Gerrits expressed willingness to continue the close cooperation with the ministry through the programs and projects to be launched soon.