News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 02
USD
477.1
EUR
539.41
RUB
7.54
ME-USD
0.14
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.1
EUR
539.41
RUB
7.54
ME-USD
0.14
Show news feed
Russian envoy: Moscow State University branch strengthens foundations of Armenian-Russian relations
Russian envoy: Moscow State University branch strengthens foundations of Armenian-Russian relations
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The branch of Moscow State University strengthens the foundations of Armenian-Russian relations, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin said on Tuesday during the graduation ceremony of the Yerevan branch of Moscow State University.

According to him, the sphere of education in this relationship plays a significant role.

The ambassador added that a very good potential has been created at the university, and in this sense it is important that master degree is also expected to open next year.

A graduation ceremony was held Tuesday for graduates of the Yerevan branch of Moscow State University. The event is attended by Prime Minister Nikolay Pashinyan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Moscow State University: Armenia is rich in talents
Sadovnichy also thanked the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan...
 Russia Federation Council Chairwoman to visit Armenia this fall
The session of the Interparliamentary Committee on Cooperation between...
 Armenia Parliament Speaker-led delegations to visit Russia, Cyprus
At the invitation of Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of...
 Attack helicopters, fighter jets fly over Yerevan skies (PHOTOS)
The capital city of Armenia is hosting the Army 2019 international technico-military conference…
 Russian Su-30SM fighter jets will soon be part of Armenia MOD armament (PHOTOS)
Commander of the Russian airbase in Armenia spoke to reporters…
 Armenia Civil Aviation Committee Chair to be on business trip to Russia
From July 17 to 19, Chairperson of the Civil Aviation...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos