Russian envoy: Moscow State University branch strengthens foundations of Armenian-Russian relations

The branch of Moscow State University strengthens the foundations of Armenian-Russian relations, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin said on Tuesday during the graduation ceremony of the Yerevan branch of Moscow State University.

According to him, the sphere of education in this relationship plays a significant role.

The ambassador added that a very good potential has been created at the university, and in this sense it is important that master degree is also expected to open next year.

A graduation ceremony was held Tuesday for graduates of the Yerevan branch of Moscow State University. The event is attended by Prime Minister Nikolay Pashinyan.