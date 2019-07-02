China recommends US not to interfere in Hong King affairs

China recommends that the United States not intervene in Hong Kong, in any form not to support law-breakers and not to send them misleading signals, spokesperson for Chinese Foreign Ministry Geng Shuang told reporters.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump expressed hope for an early resolution of the situation in Hong Kong, noting that it was sad to see what was happening there.

“We deplore and strongly oppose the relevant country’s gross interference in Hong Kong affairs and China’s internal affairs,” HKFP reported quoting Chinese foreign ministry spokesman.

According to him, China warns “the relevant country to speak and act cautiously and stop interfering in Hong Kong’s internal affairs in any form.”

He also said the US should “not in any form support those engaged in violence and breaking the law.”

On Monday, two demonstrations took place in Hong Kong: the annual march on the occasion of the 22nd anniversary of the transfer of Hong Kong to China gathered almost 550,000 people, but it was peaceful, the second rally was held outside the parliament building, where the protesters against the amendment of the extradition law since the morning demonstrated aggressive demeanor. In the second half of the day, they stormed the building, from which they evacuated everyone except the police, who later also had to retreat. By 9pm local time, the protesters got inside, and staged pogroms. They wrote on walls, furniture, paintings, photographs, painted black the coat of arms of Hong Kong in the meeting room. Tear gas was used after midnight and the protesters were quickly dispersed.