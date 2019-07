OPEC + countries voted for joining the OPEC decision to extend the deal for nine months while maintaining the quota of the old deal, TASS reported.

“Thank you very much, I believe that we have now joined the decision that was made yesterday [by OPEC] and that we can proceed to signing the document,” said Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak after all the delegates raised their hands, supporting the decision.

The OPEC Charter has been signed.