News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 02
USD
477.1
EUR
539.41
RUB
7.54
ME-USD
0.14
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.1
EUR
539.41
RUB
7.54
ME-USD
0.14
Show news feed
Dollar gains value in Armenia
Dollar gains value in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 477.10/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.12 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 539.41 (down by AMD 0.77), that of one British pound totaled AMD 602.00 (down by AMD 1.14), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.54 (down by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 234.07, AMD 21,322.91 and AMD 12,544.24, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia economy minister receives Egypt Ambassador
The minister added that Armenia’s economic policy will help create new...
 Eduard Hovhannisyan appointed Armenia State Revenue Committee deputy head
Since February 14, Eduard Hovhannisyan was the...
 Armenia, Singapore holding talks over signing of double taxation treaty
Double taxation treaties regulate the tax issues...
 Former Armenia deputy finance minister on salary hike
During its recent session, the government approved...
 Armenia minister discusses regular air transportation with Sharjah delegation
Sheikh Fahim Bin Sultan Al Qasimi stated that the...
 Armenia authorities intend to provide domestic producers with raw material base
As per the economy minister, the respective bill envisages imposing state duty for several scrap metal products, including of Armenian production…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos