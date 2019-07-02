Armenia, Singapore holding talks over signing of double taxation treaty

Since yesterday, the delegation led by Deputy Minister of Finance of Armenia Arman Poghosyan has been holding talks in Singapore over the signing of an agreement on ruling out double taxation between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Singapore.

Double taxation treaties regulate the tax issues emerging in the trade-economic relations between the countries.

The signing of an agreement on ruling out double taxation of income and property between Armenia and Singapore, by forming a sustainable and predictable tax field for foreign investors, will provide the opportunity to boost the mutual investment flows between the two countries, further intensify trade and economic relations and expand the movement of the workforce and technologies between the two countries.