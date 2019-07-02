His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians received today organizers of the “Moving towards Freedom and Peace” march dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, including Putan Veetil Rajagopalan, Ashok Sajanhari and Jik Kar-Harris, accompanied by representative of the Gandhi Foundation in Armenia Arsen Kharatyan.

The guests presented the main goals and ideas of the march, attaching importance to the partnership of religions to overcome the challenges facing humanity and shape a world of peace and welfare. Ashok Sajanhari informed His Holiness that the one-year march from Delhi to Geneva will also pass through Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic).

During the conversation, the Catholicos of All Armenians welcomed the march devoted to the dissemination of the ideas of peace and freedom and emphasized that those universal values are of special importance for the Armenians. In this regard, the Catholicos particularly touched upon the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the efforts of spiritual leaders and the international community for a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

The Armenian community of India, the spiritual heritage of the Armenians of India and their major contributions to life in India and to the strengthening of Armenian-Indian relations were touched upon during the meeting.