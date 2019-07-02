Armenia, Belarus Presidents meet in Minsk

Presidents of Armenia and Belarus Armen Sarkissian and Alexander Lukashenko met today in Minsk.

Lukashenko welcomed President Sarkissian’s visit to Belarus and stated that they had previously agreed that President Sarkissian would visit Belarus and learn about the opportunities that the country has to offer up close. “I followed your meetings with representatives of the country’s IT sector and understood that you are focused on the issues that are important for Armenia’s advancement. In this regard, I would like to assure you that Belarus and Armenia have no taboo topics,” Lukashenko said, adding that he had had a phone conversation with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan before the meeting and had told him that Belarus isn’t rushing the President to return to Armenia.

Talking about the cooperation between the two countries, President Lukashenko said the operation of the Armenian-Belarus trading house makes up 30-40% of the trade turnover between Belarus and Armenia.

Stating that Belarusians are very cordial towards the Armenians, Lukashenko said the following: “We Belarusians have always had and still have good relations with the Armenians, even though there are differing views in Armenia and Belarus. The important thing is that we are allies and don’t even have differing views in terms of the international agenda.”

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian expressed gratitude for the invitation to participate in the closing ceremony of the Second European Games and stated the following: “I would like to congratulate the Belarusian team, which performed wonderfully, and the Armenian athletes, who performed well during the Games. I believe Belarus is ready to host more large-scale events.”

At the end of the meeting, President Sarkissian congratulated Lukashenko and all Belarusians on the Independence Day of Belarus and on the 75th anniversary of the liberation from Fascism.