Turkey's Erdogan confirms importance of relations with China

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed the importance of relations with China during his meeting with President of China Xi Jinping.
Erdogan stated that Turkey and China have “great potential for development of relations” based on historic trade relations and that the two countries are “making their contributions to regional and global stability”.
Xi Jinping said China and Turkey need to “work sincerely to maintain the multilateral world order with the UN, based on international law, with emphasis on the development of science and technology”.
Associated Press views these statements as “a blow to the United States” based on the disagreements between Beijing and Washington in terms of trade.