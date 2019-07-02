Armenia sets up Anti-corruption Policy Council

In accordance with Decision No 808-N of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia of 24 June 2019, an Anti-corruption Policy Council has been set up. The main purpose of the Council, which will be chaired by the Prime Minister of Armenia, is to consider the priorities and proposed solutions for the fight against corruption and for overcoming corruption, as well as express stances on the policy, programs and draft legal acts that will contribute to the prevention of corruption.

The Council comprises the Prime Minister (chairperson), the Deputy Prime Minister coordinating the sector, the Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister, the Minister and Deputy Minister of Justice, the President of the Supreme Judicial Council, the chairperson of the Commission on Ethics of High-Ranking Officials, the Human Rights Defender, the chair of the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs of the National Assembly, one representative of each of the factions of the National Assembly and five representatives of civil society organizations.