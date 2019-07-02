News
Armenia economy minister receives Egypt Ambassador
Armenia economy minister receives Egypt Ambassador
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Minister of Economy of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan received today Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Armenia Bahaa El Din Bahgat Disuki, reports the Ministry of Economy of Armenia.

The minister and ambassador discussed the current state of economic cooperation between the two countries and the potential for enhancement of the cooperation. They also underscored the need to implement the goals enshrined in various documents on trade and economy as soon as possible.

The minister added that Armenia’s economic policy will help create new opportunities for Egyptian businessmen. The parties also touched upon opportunities that the market of the Eurasian Economic Union is creating for Egyptian businesses through Armenia.

Issues on the formats of the Armenian-Egyptian Intergovernmental Commission and organizational activities were discussed during the meeting.
Photos